December 8, 2018
WHY WOULDN'T THE LE PEN CROWD CHANT HIS NAME?:
Falling for "Les Fake News," Trump Spreads Lie French Protesters Chant His Name (Robert Mackey, December 8 2018, The Intercept)
Writing on Twitter, the president claimed, falsely, that the protests had been inspired by his opposition to the Paris climate accord and the phrase "We want Trump" rang out on the streets.In fact, the president was misled by a viral hoax, in which video of British white supremacists chanting his name last year was posted on Twitter this week with a false caption, incorrectly describing the scene as one unfolding in France.
