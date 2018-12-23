December 23, 2018
WHY ELSE WOULD HE HANG OUT WITH THE GUY?:
Dershowitz Threatens to Sue a Whole Lot of People over Underage Sex Abuse Allegations (Alberto Luperon, December 23rd, 2018, Law & Crime)
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz threatened to sue the women who alleged that they were forced to have sex with him by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. But first, he said, they had to make their claims in public, and not in a litigation setting.
