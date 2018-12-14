WHY DID YOU THINK HE BOUGHT THE PAGEANT?:

During a recent performance, Casler told the crowd that he worked on The Apprentice for six seasons, as well as some of Trump's beauty pageants during the 1990s, and he made some brutal revelations:





I worked on a bunch of those beauty pageants he had in the nineties too. That was a good idea, Miss Teen Universe? Yeah, that's like giving Jeffrey Dahmer a cooking show. He would line up the girls on the side of the stage, and he would inspect them literally, he would stick his little freaking doll fingers in their mouth and look at their teeth. I'm not kidding, this is true, he would line them up like they were pieces of meat. He'd be like, "You, you, and you, if you want to win I'm in the penthouse suite, come and see me." [...]





Casler then claimed that Trump is a "speed freak," and that Trump "crushes up his Adderall and he sniffs it because he can't read, so he gets really nervous when he has to read the cue cards."