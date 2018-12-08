"WHO HE WAS":

Later that day, my wife and I accompanied the president and the first lady to the Kennedy Center, where outstanding artists were awarded for their contributions to the arts. (Another generous gesture from the president -- my work was done, but we were still hanging out.)





The recipients that year included Lionel Hampton, Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. We settled into our box seats high up in the theater, and I noticed that all four of us had a Secret Service agent seated behind us. I asked Barbara Bush about it, and she said that it was standard protocol since, "you know, Lincoln."





During a break in the show, I happened upon Newman, who had apparently referred to Vice President Dan Quayle in some derogatory manner in the press.





"I'm trying to avoid him," he said. "He knows I think he's a moron." Just then Quayle approached, and Paul skedaddled back to his seat.





Just as the show ended, Walter Cronkite, the host, looked up to the balcony where we all were sitting and, in his booming voice, congratulated President Bush "on behalf of a grateful nation" for his 50 years of public service. Then the entire audience stood up, faced us and gave him a loud, lengthy ovation.





It seemed to catch the president off guard. The Secret Service whisked us away to a small elevator, and I looked up to see the president with tears running down his cheeks. No one said a word. My wife and I had known the Bushes for only 30 hours, and there we were, sharing this intimate family moment.





And so began my lucky 25-year friendship with "Barbara and George." My wife and I happily received Christmas cards every year, as well as other postcards and letters. When I had a health scare in 1998, President Bush wrote to me to ask: "Can I do anything Dana? We've got great doctors right here in Houston." When we did charity events together, I did my Ross Perot impression for him, and he would always laugh.





On Election Day in 2004, I got a surprise call. Again, the voice was familiar.





"Hi, Dana. George Bush here. How ya doing?"





"Hi, Mr. President. Uh, isn't your son running for re-election today?"





"Yeah. But how are you doing?"





"I'm fine thanks. How's the election looking?"





"Don't know yet. But Bar and I saw you on some 'S.N.L.' reruns last night and wondered how you were doing."





That was who he was. Always making sure everybody else was O.K.