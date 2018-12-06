WHO DOES HE THINK HE IS, TOM TANCREDO?:





President Donald Trump has long employed undocumented immigrants at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a New York Times report. This arrangement may run afoul of federal law.





A mid-afternoon Thursday exposé identified two of the undocumented women by name.





Victorina Morales, the report notes, has made Trump's bed, "cleaned his toilet and dusted his crystal golf trophies." The second woman, Sandra Diaz, no longer works at the golf club but had similar duties during her three-plus years there.





Per the Times:





[Diaz] said she washed and ironed Mr. Trump's white boxers, golf shirts and khaki trousers, as well as his sheets and towels. Everything belonging to Mr. Trump, his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, was washed with special detergent in a smaller, separate washing machine, she said.





Substantial media attention has focused on the stark divide between Trump's personal employment of undocumented immigrants compared to his campaign rhetoric and governing priorities. Morales herself noted that disconnect.





"We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money," she told the Times. "We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation."





Aside from the disconnect between the Trump administration's approach to illegal immigration and the apparent reality at his club, there could be a federal crime afoot here, too.