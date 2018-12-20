WHICH IS WHAT pROGRESSIVE MEANS IN AMERICA:





[A] new analysis of congressional votes from the non-profit news organisation Capital & Main shows that even as O'Rourke represented one of the most solidly Democratic congressional districts in the United States, he has frequently voted against the majority of House Democrats in support of Republican bills and Trump administration priorities.





Capital & Main reviewed the 167 votes O'Rourke has cast in the House in opposition to the majority of his own party during his six-year tenure in Congress. Many of those votes were not progressive dissents alongside other left-leaning lawmakers, but instead votes to help pass Republican-sponsored legislation.





O'Rourke has voted for GOP bills that his fellow Democratic lawmakers said reinforced Republicans' anti-tax ideology, chipped away at the Affordable Care Act (ACA), weakened Wall Street regulations, boosted the fossil fuel industry and bolstered Donald Trump's immigration policy.





Consumer, environmental, public health and civil rights organizations have cast legislation backed by O'Rourke as aiding big banks, undermining the fight against climate change and supporting Trump's anti-immigrant agenda. During the previous administration, Barack Obama's White House issued statements slamming two GOP bills backed by the 46-year-old Democratic legislator.





O'Rourke's votes for Republican legislation - which at times put him at odds with a majority of Texas Democratic lawmakers in Congress - underscore his membership in the New Democrat Coalition, the faction of House Democrats most closely aligned with business interests.