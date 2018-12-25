WHERE'S THE INCONSISTENCY?:

[I]s another year ends, I'm left wondering: Will "Christian conservative" be an oxymoron in 2019?





Before we go any further, I should confess that I have never actually identified myself as a Christian conservative, because the term conjures visions of "religious right" figures like Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson.





However, I am a (very flawed) Christian and a (somewhat conflicted) conservative. These two identities--the sacred and the secular--once coexisted happily. Not so today. Increasingly, my faith and my political loyalties are at odds, and sometimes even seem to be mutually exclusive.





Trump's fundamental character deficiencies are part of the problem. We all fall short, but Christians aspire to bring about the fruits of the spirit (love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control). These virtues aren't just out of step in today's society--they are utterly countercultural in Trump's Republican Party.





Unlike Ronald Reagan's sunny optimism, rooted in faith in America's future, Trump motivates via fear. His worldview is rooted in a scarcity mentality that says someone else is stealing your share of the pie. This carnal mindset clashes with a faith that calls us to gladly give to others (I'm speaking here about personal charity, not redistribution via the tax code)--and trusts in God to provide for our daily needs.