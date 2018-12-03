WHEN YOUR CLIENT HOLDS THE RECEIPTS:

Behind the scenes: While he was allegedly raping teenage girls, Epstein cultivated cozy relationships with America's elites.





Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's plane, nicknamed the "Lolita Express," numerous times, according to flight logs.





And Donald Trump, in a profile with New York magazine written several years before the police caught up with Epstein, praised his friend as a "terrific guy." "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do," Trump said of Epstein, "and many of them are on the younger side."





Dershowitz was also friendly with Epstein before the broader public knew he was a pedophile.