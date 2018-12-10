WHEN I WAS A CHILD...:

What, one has to ask, is the public-interest angle here? Fourteen-year-olds say stupid things constantly. Yes, all of them. What possible good can it do to punish them as adults for the thought crimes they committed as minors? Had Murray committed an actual crime -- say, shoplifting or joyriding or the like -- it would likely have been expunged from his record when he reached the age of majority, especially given how impressive a young man he has become in the interim. And even if it hadn't, the press would likely have been circumspect about bringing it up. But tweets? Apparently, we just Have to Know -- and on the day of his triumph, to boot.