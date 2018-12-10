December 10, 2018
WHAT CREDIT WAS THERE TO DIS?:
House Republicans Took One Final Shot at Comey--and Discredited Themselves (WILLIAM SALETAN, DEC 10, 2018, Slate)
Strzok shouldn't have written those texts. You can't go around calling a dirtbag a dirtbag when part of your job is to investigate, in a publicly credible way, whether the dirtbag was involved in crimes. But it's been more than a year since the texts came out. Republicans have had three chances--the IG report, the July hearing, and Friday's hearing--to produce any evidence that Strzok's low opinion of Trump altered the investigations. Three times, they've swung and missed. They've struck out.
Every step of the process has shown the House GOP to be faking it for political reasons. Why should their last gasp be any different?
