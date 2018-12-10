WHAT CREDIT WAS THERE TO DIS?:





Strzok shouldn't have written those texts. You can't go around calling a dirtbag a dirtbag when part of your job is to investigate, in a publicly credible way, whether the dirtbag was involved in crimes. But it's been more than a year since the texts came out. Republicans have had three chances--the IG report, the July hearing, and Friday's hearing--to produce any evidence that Strzok's low opinion of Trump altered the investigations. Three times, they've swung and missed. They've struck out.