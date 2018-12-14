WELCOME TO THE WEST, BRAZIL:

Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday signed an extradition order for Italian militant fugitive Cesare Battisti wanted for murder in Italy since the 1970s, his press office said. [...]





Battisti faces life in prison in Italy where he was convicted of four murders committed when he belonged to a guerrilla group called Armed Proletarians for Communism. He escaped from prison in 1981 and lived in France before fleeing to Brazil to avoid being extradited.





The Italian government almost obtained his extradition in 2010 but leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva granted Battisti asylum on his last day in office that year.