WE ALREADY ESTABLISHED WHAT YOU ARE, WE'RE JUST HAGGLING OVER THE POSITION:

As Trump's financial empire was crumbling, Putin certainly had reason to believe that Trump might be susceptible.





In 1987, the Soviet ambassador to the United Nations, Yuri Dubinin, arranged for Trump and his then-wife, Ivana, to enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to Moscow to consider possible business prospects.





Only seven weeks after his trip, Trump ran full-page ads in the Boston Globe, the New York Times and the Washington Post calling for, in effect, the dismantling of the postwar Western foreign policy alliance.





He had another tour of Moscow in 1996.





Russian mobsters frequented and enjoyed the Trump casinos. Russians were heavy purchasers of units in the Trump Tower. So many Russians bought Trump apartments at his developments in Florida that the area became known as Little Moscow. The developers of two of his hotels were Russians with significant links to the Russian mob. The late leader of that mob in the United States, Vyacheslav Kirillovich Ivankov, was living at the Trump Towers. In various real estate deals, Trump, at the very least, had turned a blind eye to apparent Russian money laundering.





Though Trump had previously contemplated running for president, Putin had no idea whether that would come to pass. It was enough that Trump was a prominent figure and television star already sympathetic to Russia.





Rybolovlev's purchase of the Florida mansion put about $74 million in Trump's pocket. Trump suddenly had oxygen.





What had Trump done to earn such a favor? It may seem surprising, but the answer could be nothing. At least not then.





Trump was being enrolled in the Russian system of kompromat, of which Putin is a master. Grant a favor, ask for nothing. Both parties understand that someday something may be expected in return.





And Rybolovlev? Only four months after Rybolovlev bought Trump's Florida mansion, the Russian government ruled that his mine had not caused the damage, blaming the collapse on long-dead Stalin-era planners. The stock price of Rybolovlev's company soared. It was up long enough for Rybolovlev to recover his losses on the Palm Beach purchase, plus, presumably, an ample commission for his service.





This decision was made by officials who have been identified as key figures in Putin's circle. Kompromat is the only explanation of these events that fits all the facts as we now know them.





Looking at Trump's circumstances in 2008, Putin laid out bait in the form of an absurdly high purchase price for a piece of real estate. Trump took the bait. The snare snapped shut.





One deal was closed. Could there have been others?





Keith Darden, an international relations professor at American University who has studied kompromat, says about Trump: "He's never said a bad word about Putin. He's exercised a degree of self-control with respect to Russia that he doesn't with anything else. ... He knows there are limits, there are bounds on what he can say and do with respect to Russia."