WAIT, I COST ME WHAT?:

Every time the Fed raises rates, Trump's payments on some $340 million in variable-rate loans go up. Since his January 2017 inauguration, the Fed's steady rate hikes may have added a cumulative $5.1 million a year to his debt service costs, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of the president's financial disclosures and property records.





If Federal Reserve officials raise interest rates by another quarter percentage point when they meet Dec. 18-19, as investors expect, make that $6 million per year.