VIDEOS? WPIX WAS A LIVE STREAM:

There are thousands of hours of logs burning online and on streaming services. There are over a hundred videos alone on the YouTube channel Virtual Fireplace. We watched as many as we possibly could, then picked the ones that burn the brightest for you. [...]





2. WPIX Yule Log





Log-for-log, the original WPIX version doesn't hold up by today's standards. For starters, there's no natural sound, just music. That's a problem. A good crackle is the foundation of any respectable yule log video. But the OG is not on this list for its production value. We wouldn't be here without it.





1. Fireplace for your home: Classic edition





If George Ford is the Orson Welles of yule log videos, this is his Citizen Kane. Like birchwood, the fire starts slow and builds over time, reaching a ferocious peak about 15 minutes in. That's where it hits its stride, blazing in perfect symmetry for another 30 minutes until it begins to slowly die. It's hard to imagine a more perfect fire with a more perfect sound.





Netflix gave it its own trailer and behind the scenes video when it started running it in 2013. It's literally restoring people's faith in Christmas.