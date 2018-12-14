UNITED BY THEIR HATRED OF MUSLIM DEMOCRACY:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is reported to be "seriously considering" setting up a "game-changing" Camp David-style summit meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with US President Donald Trump playing host.





The crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, has asked the emergency task force he created to deal with the fall-out from the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to look at the idea, sources in the kingdom with close knowledge of the discussions told Middle East Eye.