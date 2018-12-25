December 25, 2018
TURNING OVER A NEW SEIF:
Italy, Russia Do Not Oppose Role for Seif al-Islam Gaddafi in Libya's Future (Asharq al-Awasat, 25 December, 2018)
Italy and Russia announced that they do not oppose a return to Libyan political life by Seif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, the son of later ruler Moammar.An official in the Italian government had stated that Rome "cannot claim that Seif al-Islam has no right to pursue a leadership role in his country."It cannot oppose his return to politics if he enjoys popular support, he added. "This is democracy."
