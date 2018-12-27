December 27, 2018
TRY TO DO BETTER THAN PUTIN, HUH?:
LinkedIn Co-Founder Apologizes for Deception in Alabama Senate Race (Scott Shane, Dec. 26, 2018, NY Times)
Reid Hoffman, the tech billionaire whose money was spent on Russian-style social media deception in a Senate race last year, apologized on Wednesday, saying in a statement that he had not approved the operation and did not support such tactics in American politics.Mr. Hoffman said he had no idea that political operatives whose work he had financed had used fakery on Facebook and Twitter in the special Senate election a year ago in Alabama. But he had an obligation to track how his money was spent, he said, and he promised to exercise more care in the future."I categorically disavow the use of misinformation to sway an election," said Mr. Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent figure at the intersection of Silicon Valley and Democratic politics. [...]Democratic political strategists say the small Alabama operation -- which accounts for a minuscule share of the $51 million spent in the contest -- was carried out as a debate about tactics intensified within the party.Democrats had been shocked to learn of Russia's stealth influence campaign to damage Hillary Clinton and promote Donald J. Trump in the 2016 presidential race. But at least a few Democrats thought their party could not shun such tactics entirely if others were going to continue to use them.The Alabama operation is among the first examples to come to light of such underhanded methods on social media in American politics.
