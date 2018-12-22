December 22, 2018

TRUMPONOMICS:

Dow's worst week since 2008 financial crisis; Nasdaq closes in bear market (David Goldman,  December 21, 2018,  CNN Business)

The Dow just suffered its deepest weekly plunge since 2008 and the Nasdaq is officially in a bear market.

The miserable performance reflects deepening fears on Wall Street of an economic slowdown and overly-aggressive Federal Reserve.

If President Pence just ends the trade and immigration wars he can restore the W/Obama boom.

Posted by at December 22, 2018 9:26 AM

  

« NOW WE JUST NEED THEM TO FIND THAT TWO POTS A DAY IS THE RDA: | Main | YOU CAN EITHER BE PRO-DONALD OR PRO-DECENCY: »