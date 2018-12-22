December 22, 2018
TRUMPONOMICS:
Dow's worst week since 2008 financial crisis; Nasdaq closes in bear market (David Goldman, December 21, 2018, CNN Business)
The Dow just suffered its deepest weekly plunge since 2008 and the Nasdaq is officially in a bear market.The miserable performance reflects deepening fears on Wall Street of an economic slowdown and overly-aggressive Federal Reserve.
If President Pence just ends the trade and immigration wars he can restore the W/Obama boom.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 22, 2018 9:26 AM
