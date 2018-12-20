December 20, 2018
TOOK YOU LONG ENOUGH:
James Mattis retiring as defense secretary (CBS NEWS, 12/20/18)
In a hard copy of Mattis' resignation letter acquired by CBS News' David Martin, the defense secretary said he is stepping down because of the differences in viewpoints with Mr. Trump."Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis wrote.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 20, 2018 5:44 PM
