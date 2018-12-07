December 7, 2018
TOO KROOKED FOR KRIS KOBACH?:
Trump ally who served on voter integrity panel expresses concern about fraud in North Carolina (Sean Sullivan, December 6, 2018, Washington Post)
Kris Kobach, an ally of President Trump who served on a voter integrity panel, expressed worry Thursday that Republican fraud might have tainted a North Carolina congressional election, becoming one of the most prominent members of the GOP to publicly express alarm about the race."Based on what I have read, I am very concerned that voter fraud did occur," Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, said in a telephone interview with The Washington Post.
