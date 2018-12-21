THOSE TRUMPIES AND THEIR MOMMY ISSUES...:

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was obsessed with guns -- and to the chagrin of his mother, also appeared to be a fan of President Donald Trump.





So when his mother, "a liberal anti-gun type," died in 2017, Cruz used his own "Trump hat" to get a twisted final word on their political differences, a friend told police in a 425-page investigative report released on Thursday.





"Due to the fact that his mother hated Donald Trump he put it in her casket with her when she died and took a picture of her with the hat," the friend, Hunter McCutcheon, told a detective, according to a report authored by the lead detective in the criminal case against the confessed mass murderer.