December 13, 2018
THEY'LL NEED TWO FOR THE WPIX YULE LOG...:
KFC is now selling a firelog that smells like its fried chicken, but supplies are limited (Kelly Tyko, 12/13/18, USA TODAY)
The limited edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog costs $18.99 and is available while supplies last at www.kfcfirelogs.com. The price includes tax, shipping and handling."The smell of the Colonel's Original Recipe fried chicken is unmistakable," the fast-food chain said in a statement, noting it worked with Enviro-Log to create "the ultimate winter necessity."According to the item description, the one-of-a-kind logs made with 100 percent recycled materials can burn up to three hours. They "may result in a craving for fried chicken" and "attract bears or neighbors who are hungry."
...since they added a 4th hour.
