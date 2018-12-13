THEY'LL NEED TWO FOR THE WPIX YULE LOG...:

The limited edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog costs $18.99 and is available while supplies last at www.kfcfirelogs.com. The price includes tax, shipping and handling.





"The smell of the Colonel's Original Recipe fried chicken is unmistakable," the fast-food chain said in a statement, noting it worked with Enviro-Log to create "the ultimate winter necessity."





According to the item description, the one-of-a-kind logs made with 100 percent recycled materials can burn up to three hours. They "may result in a craving for fried chicken" and "attract bears or neighbors who are hungry."