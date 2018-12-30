THEY ARE THE UNSKILLED WORKERS:

[Gallup CEO Jim Clifton] summarized in a succinct sentence the bottom line of why your company's employee turnover may be high. He said:





The single biggest decision you make in your job--bigger than all the rest--is who you name manager. When you name the wrong person manager, nothing fixes that bad decision. Not compensation, not benefits--nothing.





That's what Clifton wrote in the summary accompanying Gallup's 2013 "State of the American Workplace" employee engagement study. That quote is the conclusion Gallup drew from decades of data and interviews with 25 million employees. But companies keep getting this decision wrong, over and over again.





Clifton says decision makers at the top of the food chain spend billions of dollars every year on everything but hiring the right managers. He writes, "They'll buy miserable employees latte machines for their offices, give them free lunch and sodas, or even worse--just let them all work at home, hailing an 'enlightened' policy of telecommuting."





If you're an executive concerned about low morale, employee satisfaction or engagement, or--at worst--a revolving door at your company, start by looking at who your current managers are. You have a choice to make: Develop their leadership skills or filter them out of their leadership roles.