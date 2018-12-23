December 23, 2018
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
Fake whisky 'infiltrating' rare Scotch market - study (Chris Mercer, December 20, 2018, Decanter)
Tests on 55 'rare' Scotch whiskies have revealed more than a third to be fakes, prompting concern about the scale of counterfeiting in the secondary market.If genuine, the 21 whiskies would have a combined value of £635,000, said Rare Whisky 101, a valuation and consultancy service that acquired the bottles via the secondary market and commissioned the lab tests - which used radiocarbon dating.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 23, 2018 7:29 AM