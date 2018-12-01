THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:





A mini-runway, lined with stiletto heels, glistens in bright fluorescent lighting. Shoes of various types sit neatly in individual glass shelves. A statue of an angel carrying several shopping bags stands in the middle as Los Angeles fashionistas mill about, trying on shoes, posing on the red carpet, drinking champagne served in tall, slender glasses.





It was a private launch party of a new luxury brand of shoes called Palessi, designed by Italian designer Bruno Palessi.





"I would pay $400, $500. People are going to be like, 'Where did you get those? Those are amazing,' " a woman said as she tried on a pair of bright-gold sneakers with leopard prints.





The woman was not actually buying a Palessi because there's no such brand, and there's no Bruno Palessi.





There is, however, Payless ShoeSource, a discount shoe retailer hoping to shake things up through an elaborate -- and expensive -- advertising prank to attract new customers and change the perception that the company sells cheap, unfashionable shoes.





"We felt like this campaign would be a great way to get a lot of people to consider Payless again, and to realize it's more than just a shoe store in the mall," said Sarah Couch, Payless's chief marketing officer.





But the prank also points to a reality about the human mind: Consumers are not capable of discerning the quality and value of the things they buy, said Philip Graves, a consumer behavior consultant from Britain. Slap a fancy-sounding European label on $30 shoes, and you have an illusion of status that people will pay an exorbitant amount of money for.