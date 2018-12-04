THERE'S A REASON HE'S ALWAYS GOING BANKRUPT:

[T]rump's top economic advisors made clear Monday that no agreement to reduce and remove the tariffs yet existed, despite Trump's boast.





"We don't yet have a specific agreement on that, but I will just tell you ... we expect those tariffs to go to zero," Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic advisor, told reporters in a conference call from the White House. [...]





Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin gave mixed messages, appearing to confirm the auto tariff cut but then backing off.





"There is an immediate focus on reducing auto tariffs," Mnuchin told reporters. "There's a lot of work to be done over the next 90 days."





White House trade advisor Peter Navarro also wouldn't confirm China was lifting auto tariffs. He told NPR that the issue "certainly came up in discussions" between Trump and Xi.