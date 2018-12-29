THE WAGES OF OBSTRUCTION:

New Jersey prosecutors have collected evidence that supervisors at President Trump's Garden State golf club may have committed federal immigration crimes -- and the FBI as well as special counsel Robert Mueller have played part in the inquiry, the Daily News has learned.





Anibal Romero, a Newark attorney who represents several undocumented immigrants who used to work at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, said Friday he recently met with investigators from the state attorney general's office and handed over fraudulent green cards and Social Security numbers that management at the club allegedly procured and gave his clients, Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz.





Before he met with the state prosecutors, Romero said he reached out to Mueller's office because, while he wanted to contact federal authorities, he was concerned about looping in the Justice Department, which was headed by Jeff Sessions at the time.