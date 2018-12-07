THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The two Friday memos include a number of new revelations about Trump's actions during the 2018 campaign to insulate himself from news of his affairs, and about efforts by Russian representatives to court the Trump campaign.





New York prosecutors more clearly tied the six-figure hush payments to two women--adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal--directly to Trump, noting that Cohen admitted that he issued the illegal funds "at the direction of" the future president. This means that federal prosecutors believe Trump directed Cohen to break the law, which itself can be a criminal act. The filing also describes how the president's company was involved in the payments.





Mueller's memo details a 2015 conversation between Cohen and a Russian national "who claimed to be a 'trusted person' in the Russian Federation." This person offered the Trump campaign "political synergy" and "synergy on a government level" and repeatedly proposed a meeting between Trump and Putin, noting that the meeting could have a "phenomenal" impact on politics, and also on Trump's Moscow tower venture. The person boasted there is "no bigger warranty in any project" than Putin's buy-in. Cohen told the special counsel he did not take this person up on their invitation, in part because he was already working on the Moscow tower with another contact who had Russian-government connections.





The memo also notes that Cohen shared with them useful information about "discrete Russia-related matters" that Cohen had gleaned by way of regular conversations with Trump Organization executives during the election. This appears to further contradict Trump's statements during the campaign that he had no business interests in Russia while running for president.



