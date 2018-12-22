THE STAB IN THE BACK:





Trump's declaration was met with profound concern in Israel, with the US presence in Syria seen as a barrier to Iran's military efforts there.





A senior Israeli official quoted by Channel 10 said Mattis had informed Israeli leaders Trump might pull out American soldiers from Syria. It was not specified when Mattis reportedly said this.





Channel 10 news reported Wednesday that Netanyahu tried in vain to persuade Trump to change his mind, and that there was tremendous "disappointment" in Jerusalem over the pullout, which is regarded as a victory for Russia, Iran and Hezbollah. [...]





Though top Israeli government officials have publicly refrained from criticizing the move, Channel 10 quoted a senior diplomatic official on Friday harshly criticizing Trump's decision.



