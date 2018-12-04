December 4, 2018
THE SOONER HE CEDES POWER TO THE HOUSE THE BETTER:
It's Actually Not a "Good Time" for a Government Shutdown (JIM NEWELL, DEC 03, 2018, Slate)
The Democratic takeover of the House makes it more pressing for Trump that he get the wall money he wants right now--and less likely that he gets it. His chances of constructing the wall of his dreams will be shot once Democrats take control of the chamber. But if there's a protracted government shutdown that carries through the holidays, it will be resolved by that new House Democratic majority anyway--and after the already unpopular president has taken a hit by shutting down the government over the unpopular issue of a border wall.In other words, congressional Republicans will be spending these next several weeks finding the president an out.
