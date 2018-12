France, Elabe poll:



"Would you say that you are a "#YellowVests"?"



'Yes (%)' 2017 Presidential election 1st round voters of...



Le Pen (FN-ENF): 42

Melenchon (FI-LEFT): 20

Fillon (LR-EPP): 16

Hamon (PS-S&D): 9

Macron (LREM-ALDE): 5



Sample Size: 1,000

Field Work: 27-28/11/18