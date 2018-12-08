THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:

Younger Muslims tend to prefer younger, British-born imams such as Mr Sidat. Mr Timol says that many of Britain's 1,700-odd mosques have already been forced to bring in second, English-speaking imams, if only to stop their youthful congregants leaching away. These younger imams are more likely to have been to university, and to have had other jobs before becoming imams. Mr Sidat worked at ey as an accountant. Another wanted to be a sports coach. This gives them a worldliness that aspirational young Muslims appreciate.





Mr Sidat argues that his generation is also more accepting of gay or alcoholic Muslims. He gives advice to both. In his sermons he urges Muslims to understand local English culture better, particularly their neighbours' obsessive attachments to dogs, pubs and gardening.





In a recent survey, the Muslim Council of Britain (mcb), an umbrella group, found that the biggest complaint among mosque-goers was the lack of facilities for women and young people. About a quarter of Britain's mosques do not accommodate women at all, and they are often excluded from the management of mosques. The mcb has conceded that this is unacceptable. It has just launched its first six-month programme to train a cohort of 20 women to take leadership roles. The mcb sees this as part of a campaign to improve the running of mosques, utilising the professional skills of young Muslims, male and female. Thus disruption comes to British Islam.