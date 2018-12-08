THE PROBLEM WITH A FAMILY BUSINESS BUILT ON CRIMINALITY...:

The potential innocent explanations for Donald Trump's behavior over the last two years have been steadily stripped away, piece by piece. Special counsel Robert Mueller and investigative reporters have uncovered and assembled a picture of a presidential campaign and transition seemingly infected by unprecedented deceit and criminality, and in regular--almost obsequious--contact with America's leading foreign adversary.





A year ago, Lawfare's Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic outlined seven possible scenarios about Trump and Russia, arranged from most innocent to most guilty. Fifth on that list was "Russian Intelligence Actively Penetrated the Trump Campaign--And Trump Knew or Should Have Known," escalating from there to #6 "Kompromat," and topping out at the once unimaginable #7, "The President of the United States is a Russian Agent."





After the latest disclosures, we're steadily into Scenario #5, and can easily imagine #6.





The Cohen and Manafort court documents all provide new details, revelations, and hints of more to come. They're a reminder, also, that Mueller's investigation continues alongside an investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York that clearly alleges that Donald Trump participated in a felony, directing Cohen to violate campaign finance laws to cover up extramarital affairs.





Through his previous indictments against Russian military intelligence and the Russian Internet Research Agency, Mueller has laid out a criminal conspiracy and espionage campaign approved, according to US intelligence, by Vladimir Putin himself. More recently, Mueller has begun to hint at the long arm of that intelligence operation, and how it connects to the core of the Trump campaign itself.