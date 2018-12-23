December 23, 2018
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
In Israel, calling someone 'Reform' may get you sued for libel (CNAAN LIPHSHIZ, 12/23/18, Times of Israel)
"Reform Jew" describes a member of Judaism's largest and most liberal denomination.In Israel, however, a lawsuit wants it officially recognized as a defamatory insult.In the libel suit brought by an Orthodox Jewish woman against a rabbi she said defamed her, the adjective "Reform" is listed among the slights.The dispute pits Adina Bar-Shalom -- a daughter of the former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Ovadia Yosef -- against Rabbi David Benizri, a prominent supporter of the Shas Orthodox movement.
