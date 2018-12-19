December 19, 2018
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Ultra-Orthodox integration into Israeli life is slowing down, think tank warns (SAM SOKOL, 19 December 2018, Times of Israel)
The pace of haredi Orthodox integration into both the workforce and academy has slowed significantly, indicating a "worrisome" trend in Israeli society, a Jerusalem think-tank warned in a new report.The Israel Democracy Institute said Wednesday that full-time yeshiva enrollment has increased among the fervently Orthodox haredim, rates of employment have slowed, and fewer members of the community are enrolling in secular higher education.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 19, 2018 7:31 PM