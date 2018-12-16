December 16, 2018
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Ultra-Orthodox battalion soldiers suspended after clashing with border guards (JUDAH ARI GROSS , 12/16/18, Times of Israel)
The military suspended two soldiers from an ultra-Orthodox battalion on Sunday after they allegedly fought with border guards the day before in an attempt to get their friends released from police custody.According to the Israel Defense Forces, a group of some 50 settlers illegally staged a protest on the outskirts of the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, during which a number of rioters threw stones at Palestinian homes.Three suspected rock throwers were arrested by Border Police officers who were at the scene.The army said two in-uniform soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda battalion of the Kfir Brigade attempted to free the two suspects and as a result "a clash broke out."
