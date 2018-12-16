December 16, 2018
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
15,000 tech worker shortfall pushing firms to seek talent offshore (SHOSHANNA SOLOMON, 12/16/18, Times of Israel)
Israel's tech innovation sector is lacking some 15,000 skilled workers, mainly software engineers and data scientists. This shortage is causing local salaries to surge and is also pushing firms to seek workers abroad, a new report by Start-Up Nation Central and the Israel Innovation Authority shows.
