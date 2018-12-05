THE MARKET IS A HARSH MASTER:

Spotify just released the most-streamed artists list and yeah, they're all dudes. The most streamed artist is Drake, thanks to his Scorpion album, followed by Post Malone, and late rapper XXXTentacion. Number four is Columbian singer J Balvin and last on the top five is last year's most played artist, Ed Sheeran.





The exact same thing was the case in 2017, where the top five artists were also all male.





No women are to be found in the most-streamed groups category either. The top five groups are Imagine Dragons, BTS, Maroon 5, Migos, and good old Coldplay, last year's most streamed group.





In a separate category, most-streamed female artists has Ariana Grande at the top, followed by Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.