December 3, 2018
THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Right-left rift tops ethnic tensions as biggest source of polarization in Israel (RAOUL WOOTLIFF, 12/03/18, Times of Israel)
A growing fissure between the right and left has catapulted political rifts into becoming the most powerful source of tension in Israeli society, leapfrogging long-held divisions between Jews and Arabs, a new poll of attitudes from across the widening political spectrum has found.In 2012, just nine percent of Jewish Israelis identified the right-left divide as the worst rift in the country. Today, that number stands at 36%, according to a poll released on Monday by the Israel Democracy Institute.
