THE EQUATION ISN'T COMPLEX:

It all comes down to the wall.





Washington is on the brink of another government shutdown, with Democrats and Republicans sparring over funding President Donald Trump's signature (and unfulfilled) campaign promise, with government funding set to expire on Dec. 7 at midnight.





Trump wants $5 billion in funding to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of any agreement to sign a package of the remaining funding bills yet to be signed into law for the next fiscal year.





"There is a possible shutdown if we don't get the wall," Trump said Thursday as he departed the White House for the G-20 Summit in Argentina. "If we don't get border security, possible shutdown."