December 13, 2018
THE COLLUSION WAS ALWAYS ABOUT THE UR'S SANCTIONS:
Did Michael Flynn Try to Strike a Grand Bargain With Moscow as It Attacked the 2016 Election? (DAVID CORN AND DAN FRIEDMAN, DECEMBER 13, 2018, Mother Jones)
[T]wo Flynn associates tell Mother Jones that Flynn has informed friends and colleagues that prior to Election Day he spoke with Kislyak about how Trump could work productively with Russia if he won the presidency.One of these Flynn associates, who each asked not to be identified, notes that Flynn said he discussed with Kislyak a grand bargain in which Moscow would cooperate with the Trump administration to resolve the Syrian conflict and Washington would end or ease up on the sanctions imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea and military intervention in Ukraine.
