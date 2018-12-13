December 13, 2018
THE CLOSED NOOSE:
Tabloid Publisher's Deal in Hush-Money Inquiry Adds to Trump's Danger (Mike McIntire, Charlie Savage and Jim Rutenberg, Dec. 12, 2018, NY Times)
With the revelation by prosecutors on Wednesday that a tabloid publisher admitted to paying off a Playboy model, key participants in two hush-money schemes say the transactions were intended to protect Donald J. Trump's campaign for president.That leaves Mr. Trump in an increasingly isolated and legally precarious position, according to election law experts. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments made in 2016 to keep two women silent about alleged affairs are now firmly framed as illegal campaign contributions.
There's no longer any question that Donald is guilty of these crimes, since his co-conspirators have pled.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 13, 2018 3:53 AM