THE CENTRAL ANGLOSPHERIC INSIGHT...:

Vicar's kids have spent all their lives back stage and are often unimpressed with religious razzmatazz. "No Dad, I don't want to go to Midnight Mass again. It's boring. And anyway, God doesn't exist."





I summarise a little, but that's the gist of it. Bulging with semi-digested food (we have our main Christmas meal on Christmas Eve) a declaration of post-dinner atheism has traditionally been the most effective way to stay firmly planted on the sofa. I am considering implementing an 'atheists do the washing up' policy this year. I reckon that might make a difference to the religious affiliation of the household. We will see. [...]





The problem with discussing the question of God's existence is that it often turns into an argument about what we mean by existence rather than an argument about God per se. Consider, for instance, the surprisingly difficult question of the existence of numbers. Philosophers have been debating this since the Greeks. Is there an independent reality to the number seven - something over and above the objects that there may be seven of, like tables or cars? Or is mathematics simply a clever and complicated organising principle supplied by the human mind? Or something else entirely? No one is doubting that there are such things as numbers - the question is more like, in what way do they exist or what do we mean by their existence?





In other words, most philosophers don't believe that the existence of numbers is an empirical question at all - it is not something that scientists can design experiments to establish.