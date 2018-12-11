THE BEGINNING OF DEMOCRATIC RULE:

Jerry Moran is a Republican senator from Kansas. He's obviously not pleased with Trump's performance. And it's not just that Trump voluntarily offered to take "the mantle" of responsibility for a government shutdown. He had invited the Democratic leaders to the White House because he needs their help and then he proceeded to spew a fire hydrant level of lies about the border wall and related topics that Schumer and Pelosi shot down with mocking contempt.





On several occasions, Pelosi begged Trump to stop forcing them to contradict him in public in front of the press before the negotiations could even begin, but he insisted on pressing on, only to get owned over and over again.



