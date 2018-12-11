December 11, 2018

THE ANGLOSPHERIC DIFFERENCE:

http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/12/10/many-worldwide-oppose-more-migration-both-into-and-out-of-their-countries/

Posted by at December 11, 2018 4:07 AM

  

« MAYBE TALK TO YOUR OWN EDITORS ABOUT ANDY?: | Main | THE WHEELCHAIR GAMES HIGH JUMP: »