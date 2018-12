THAT DANG 9TH CIRCUIT!:





The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the four liberal justices in the 5-4 ruling.





The one unforgivable sin for the Trumpbots is failing at racial hygienics.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 21, 2018 5:08 PM

