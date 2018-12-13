December 13, 2018
THANKS, UR!:
Half of Russians now say Vladimir Putin is responsible for the country's problems, according to new poll (Levada Center, 13 december 2018)
For only the third time in Putin's presidency, more than half the country currently holds him responsible for Russia's problems and the rising cost of living, according to a new poll by the Levada Center. Late last month, 55 percent of the country said Putin is to blame for these trends. (Sociologists recorded previous spikes in August 2012, at 51 percent, and in August 2014, at 65 percent.)
