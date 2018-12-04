THANKS, UR!:

From 2006 until 2015, the total number of reported abortions decreased by 24 percent -- from more than 840,000 in 2006 to about 638,000 in 2015, the report found.





The CDC also focused on two other measures that reached their lowest level over the same time period: the total number of abortions in the population, or the abortion rate, which decreased 26 percent, and the proportion of all pregnancies that end in abortion rather than birth, or the abortion ratio, which decreased 19 percent.