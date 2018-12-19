THANKS, MAVERICK!:





A longtime associate of late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain provided a copy of the infamous Steele dossier to BuzzFeed News, according to an explosive court filing released Wednesday.





David Kramer, a former State Department official who was an executive at the McCain Institute, met on Dec. 29, 2016 with BuzzFeed reporter Ken Bensinger, according to a filing submitted Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro.





BuzzFeed published the dossier, which was authored by former British spy Christopher Steele, on Jan. 10, 2017.