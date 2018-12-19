December 19, 2018
THANKS, MAVERICK!:
BREAKING: JOHN MCCAIN ASSOCIATE GAVE DOSSIER TO BUZZFEED (Chuck Ross, 12/19/18, Daily Caller)
A longtime associate of late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain provided a copy of the infamous Steele dossier to BuzzFeed News, according to an explosive court filing released Wednesday.David Kramer, a former State Department official who was an executive at the McCain Institute, met on Dec. 29, 2016 with BuzzFeed reporter Ken Bensinger, according to a filing submitted Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro.BuzzFeed published the dossier, which was authored by former British spy Christopher Steele, on Jan. 10, 2017.
As if he hadn't afforded a grateful nation sufficient service already.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 19, 2018 7:36 PM