December 18, 2018
THANKS DONALD!:
The stock market is on pace for its worst December since the Great Depression (Michael Sheetz, 12/18/18, CNBC.com)
Two benchmark U.S. stock indexes are careening toward a historically bad December.Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are on pace for their worst December performance since 1931, when stocks were battered during the Great Depression. The Dow and S&P 500 are down 7.8 percent and 7.6 percent this month, respectively.
It's almost as if opposing the free movement of people and goods is bad for the economy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 18, 2018 3:58 AM